Woman attacked, sexually assaulted while walking on trail in Fresno neighborhood, FBCSO says

FRESNO – Deputies are investigating after a woman claims she was attacked and sexually assaulted while walking on a trail in a Fresno neighborhood.

On Tuesday, March 22, the Fort Bend County Sherriff’s Office responded to reports of an attack at a trail located in the 4000 block of the West Teal Run Estates subdivision.

According to deputies, the woman said she was walking near a retention pond when a man tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, the woman said the man ran off in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as Black male, dark complexion, dark short hair above ear-length in a dread-like style, between the ages of 18-19 years old, weighing approximately 185 pounds and 5 foot 6 in height.

The suspect was wearing a red polo-style shirt, dark-colored pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at (281) 342-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to $5,000 cash reward.