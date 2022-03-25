Man, his granddaughter found tied up inside Sugar Land home; 3 armed suspects on the run: Police

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A search is currently underway for suspects after Sugar Land police said they tied up a man and his granddaughter during a home invasion Friday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. in the Eldridge Lakes subdivision.

Harmony Science Academy in Sugar Land was under a brief lockdown. School officials lifted the lockdown at around 9:20 a.m.

According to police, the man was about to take his granddaughter to school when three armed suspects forced them back into the house and tied the man up.

Police said another man, who was the homeowner, was sleeping upstairs and heard the commotion. He then grabbed his gun, went downstairs and chased the suspects out of the house, shooting at them as they fled the scene. No one was hit.

Police set up a perimeter and searched for the suspects, but they have not been found.

Officers believe the family may have been targeted by the suspects. Police said the family told them that they own multiple businesses in the Houston area and in another state.

An investigation is ongoing.