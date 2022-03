Overturned 18-wheeler blocks 3 southbound lanes on Southwest Freeway at Westpark Drive (March 25, 2022)

HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a closure on the Southwest Freeway at Westpark Drive Friday, according to Transtar.

It happened around 11:20 a.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.