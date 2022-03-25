Helping Ukraine, Poland: Volunteers from Texas volunteer to help refugees

POLAND – As the war in Ukraine continues, so does the humanitarian crisis.

Millions of Ukrainians have crossed Poland’s border to wait out the war, some have come to the realization that this is a new beginning.

For many, their first stop is at an area shelter.

In Chelm, Poland, a city approximately 15 miles away from the border, a Baptist church is filled with volunteers from Texas Baptist Men, a Texas-based organization helping refugees in Poland.

“It’s just different,” explained Gary Finley, a volunteer with TBM. “I have done a lot of different disasters. As far as natural disasters, this is the first one that is just different.”

Born and raised in Houston, Finley recently moved to San Antonio to be closer to his grandchildren. Finley volunteered to go to Poland. He was part of the first team to arrive.

Since, his arrival, he has taken on the assignment of in-country coordinator, meaning he organizes the volunteers.

Team two arrives this weekend, which means, he along with other teammates, will be able to return to Texas. But even after their departure, the work continues.

Right now, a truck full of supplies the volunteers packed are headed to an undisclosed location in Ukraine.

“We just don’t want to give it away. They desperately need the aid to where it’s going,” explained Finley.

Natalia, her husband Sergy, and their children left behind their life in Odesa, Ukraine, including loved ones.

“Many friends from Russia, our friends, do not believe. We are very sad about this because all the time we had a good relationship with them, (but) now, they don’t believe the war is happening. So thank you for your interview, your program that shows the truth.”

Approximately 15 miles away at the border, refugees continue to cross, including a young man, his sister, and their cat from Kyiv.

“Scared. I am scared,” the young man said.

Several organizations have set up shop to help refugees adapt to life beyond Ukraine.

“We are feeding them, giving them the water, and just supporting them where we can. Feeding the babies milk, nappies and diapers, giving them free food,” said one volunteer from an organization helping refugees.

