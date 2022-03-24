UPDATE: Brazoria County grand jury declines to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal charge, DA’s office says

Deshaun Watson on December 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A grand jury in Brazoria County declined to indict former Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson on criminal charges related to accusations of sexual misconduct, District Attorney Tom Selleck announced Thursday.

The former Houston Texans quarterback was traded to the Cleveland Browns last week. Fox 8 WJW in Cleveland first reported the grand jury was considering one last criminal charge against Watson early Thursday.

A Harris County grand jury recently declined to charge Watson with crimes related to accusations of sexual misconduct.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women who allege sexual misconduct during massage appointments, said in early March that the criminal case is separate from the civil cases and he will continue the process of questioning Watson as the civil lawsuits move toward trial.

The Brazoria County case was the last known criminal charge pending against Watson. The complainant told police that Watson ejaculated on her in a November 2020 massage appointment. Buzbee told the New York Times he expects the grand jury to deliberate and issue a decision on Thursday or Friday.

Neither the Browns nor Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, were immediately available for comment. KPRC 2 has reached out for comment from both Buzbee and Hardin, but has not yet heard back.

The New York Times noted the publicly available police report was heavily redacted but said that the complainant told police that Watson “touched her with his penis and ejaculated causing semen to touch her arm and hand.”

Since the lawsuits were filed in March 2021, Watson has denied all wrongdoing, and Hardin has said that any sexual acts that occurred during massage appointments were consensual.

