GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Surveillance footage released of officer-involved shooting of suspect who was accused of killing a San Jacinto County deputy constable inside a mall

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released surveillance video and bodycam videos from an officer-involved shooting in which a San Jacinto County deputy constable and the suspect died on Feb. 23 at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston.

The deputy was identified as Deputy Neil Adams, 62. The deputy was working an extra job at the shopping complex at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened around 3:57 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

According to reports from the scene, Adams and the suspect were involved in an altercation before the suspect gained control of Adams’ gun.

The suspect shot Adams and then ran to the food court.

Two other officers, Officer T. Salameh and Officer M. Nasser, located the suspect inside the building and noticed he had a sharp weapon in his hand. The suspect began to charge at the two officers, prompting them to open fire, police said.

The suspect was shot and later pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital. Finner described the suspect as a 35-year-old African American man and said more details will be released on him at a later time.

Salameh and Nasser were placed on administrative duties, which is customary in these cases.

Surveillance video shows the altercation leading up to the shooting between the suspect, Salameh and Nasser. Bodycam footage from Salameh and Nasser also shows an up-close view.

HPD releases bodycam footage of all deadly officer-involved shootings within 30 days as part of the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform. Houston police Chief Troy Finner agreed with the adherence to the recommendation, saying there cannot be a talk of transparency without action.

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.