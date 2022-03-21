Limited entry: Houston Zoo to celebrate centennial anniversary with ‘Birthday Bash’ event

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a big “Birthday Bash” on April 30.

A limited number of guests tickets for the day-long event will go on sale Tuesday, March 22.

During the “Birthday Bash,” guests will be greeted by animal ambassadors and learn how they can help save their wild counterparts, along with other surprises in the front plaza of the zoo.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to attend centennial-themed keeper chats and learn more about the zoo’s 100-year history.

The Houston Zoo will also host guest speakers and family-friendly entertainment at the celebration.

Interested in attending? Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 22 at houstonzoo.org/.