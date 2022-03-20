KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lucy, a Chihuahua terrier mix looking for a 2nd chance at a forever home

Lucy is a gentle Chihuahua-terrier mix who is staying at the Houston Human Society for a second time.

Six years ago, Lucy was adopted by a loving family, until, due to unfortunate events, her family could no longer take care of her, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society.

Now nine years old, Lucy is ready for a second chance at finding her new family!

Lucy is a senior dog who is potty-trained, walks well on a leash, and is low-maintenance. She is a pup who prefers a slower-paced lifestyle.

Meet Lucy at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Lucy into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow up: Evo

Evo with her new family (Houston Humane Society)

In October of last year, we met Evo, a Labrador retriever mix who’s a huge Houston Astros fan. She endured abuse by her owner who shot an arrow in her eye.

Now Evo is rewriting her story with her new family in Minnesota and enjoying her new life! Yay!