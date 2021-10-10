Cloudy icon
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Evo, the 2-year-old Labrador mix who’s a huge fan of the Houston Astros

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Looking for a companion who’s a huge fan of the Houston Astros? Evo, a 2-year-old Labrador mix may just be your instant best friend.

Despite having a scar on her left eye due to an injury, Evo is a normal little puppy who’s playful and loves belly rubs.

For those of you who cheer for the Houston Astros at home, the Houston Humane Society said Evo would make the perfect cuddle buddy.

Meet Evo at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston. The humane society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’ve interested in welcoming Evo into your home, you can jump start the adoption process by filling out this form and bringing it with you to the humane society. For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

