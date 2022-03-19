Houstonians enjoy Spring Break at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON – Spring Break is coming to an end and several families say it has been a week to remember.

The weather was perfect on Friday as Houstonians spent the day at several attractions across the area.

“It is Spring Break! Welcome to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” one teen said.

After the pandemic chaos in 2021, this year’s Spring Break was something many children and families could not wait for.

“[We] went to the zoo yesterday and we have gone to the Rodeo. That’s about all we have done. It has been a pretty big deal,” Lindsey Niebruegge said.

“It’s been so relaxing, and the weather has been so nice,” another person added.

Since Monday, over half a million people have visited the Houston Livestock and Rodeo.

“We’re having a blast with the Rodeo and it’s just been all-out fun,” visitors Liam and Fin said.

Christi homeschools her children and says it’s good to see things getting back to normal.

“It has been great! We have been to the rodeo three times this week. The weather has been awesome. Especially today. It’s the best. The crowds have been insane but today is a lot better,” Christi said.

Ad

Memorial Park was packed with people enjoying the sun and visiting the Houston Zoo. The parking lot was full, and the line was long.

“We tried [for] three days to get into the zoo, and this was the first day we were able to get in,” Jessica Wroch said.

Dig World in Katy, closed just a day after their grand opening. The theme park allows kids to safely operate heavy construction equipment.

SEE ALSO: Dig World scraps its opening weekend: Here’s what to know about your reservations, future of the park

Nanika Lockheart drove from Livingston with her family and was disappointed with the theme park’s closure.

“They needed more time,” she said. “That’s what it was. The execution was kind of poor.”

Owner Jacob Robinson apologized and said they had issues with machine capacity and a permit to operate a ride.

Ad

“No way, shape or form did we want to cancel. But, like I said, if we didn’t cancel, you were going to come today and wait in lines and not have the best experience that we want to create,” Robinson said.

Robinson says engineers are working to resolve the issue. Refunds will be given back to customers who purchased tickets.