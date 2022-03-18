‘My chest hurts’: People in the Houston area sound off on the smoky haze that has hit our area; Read their reactions

HOUSTON – A wildfire burning in West Texas has brought smoke to Houston.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez explained the smoke is coming from the Eastland Complex fire that’s burning 120 miles west of Dallas in West Texas. The fire has now burned more than 40,000 acres.

Thursday night’s cold front, plus gusty winds picked up the smoke from the wildfire and steered it toward Houston.

There’s no word yet on when the smoke or smell will diminish, but Houstonians and Texans are sounding off on social media about the smoky haze and how it’s impacting them. Here are just a few of the comments we noticed that caught our eye.

Oh wow, apparently it *is* smoky outside from a wildfire 5 hours away. The winds must be making it absolute hell to fight if we can smell it on the other side of the state. #Abilene stay safe. — ThreeClefs (@threeclefs) March 18, 2022

Shout out to the wildfire, slowing killing me. NOT! Holy crap my eyes are burning and allergies are extremely bad. — Jessica Lynn🌻 (@xpjessiica) March 18, 2022

Woke up thinking I was in Cali dumb smoke outside from a wildfire — 💸 (@ceelandry) March 18, 2022

There’s mad wildfires in the middle of texas and it smells like ash and I swear it reminds me of home 😂🥰 — where there’s a will theres a guey (@william_uceda) March 18, 2022

This fire 🔥 that's burning in Eastland Texas? I think we'll that smoke and haze and awful smell is in Houston I woke up I could smell it in my apartment I was like is my neighbor apartment on 🔥 and open the door and yes its outside — Jay Gilmore (@JayGilm94547585) March 18, 2022

Just stepped outside my house in Houston for 30 seconds and now my chest hurts. Friends with sensitive lungs, don't mess with the smoke from this fire. — MAY (@mikepeace28) March 18, 2022

“Staying inside my eyes are burning and itching so bad.” -- Debra DeBelis DysonRotts

“Rather have burning eyes than a burned home. Which is what people are waking up to.” -- Shayna Faske

“Shayna Faske - thank you for having perspective! I feel so bad that the smoke we are smelling are people’s lives falling apart.” -- Jennifer Bynum Eyring

“No big deal do you remember long ago when that Mexican fire blow smoke up to TEXAS that was much worse than this.” -- David Mowan

“I woke up inside my house with my nose & eyes burning and wondering if my house was burning somewhere or a neighbor’s house close by. So I’m happy to see this news report.” -- Carolyn Baker

“I hadn’t smelled it until I lifted my garage to go to work, thought my or a neighbors house was on fire. I didn’t realize it was all over until I got to work then went to click2houston and learned the cause.” -- Tiffany Billups Cruz

“Smell is terrible. I have asthma, so not happy about it.” -- Marcia Falgoust