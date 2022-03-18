69º

‘My chest hurts’: People in the Houston area sound off on the smoky haze that has hit our area; Read their reactions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Smoky haze seen in Houston on March 18, 2022. (KPRC 2, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A wildfire burning in West Texas has brought smoke to Houston.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez explained the smoke is coming from the Eastland Complex fire that’s burning 120 miles west of Dallas in West Texas. The fire has now burned more than 40,000 acres.

Thursday night’s cold front, plus gusty winds picked up the smoke from the wildfire and steered it toward Houston.

There’s no word yet on when the smoke or smell will diminish, but Houstonians and Texans are sounding off on social media about the smoky haze and how it’s impacting them. Here are just a few of the comments we noticed that caught our eye.

What do you think about the smoke? Join the conversation below and be sure to drop your best photos at Click2Pins.com.

“Staying inside my eyes are burning and itching so bad.” -- Debra DeBelis DysonRotts

“Rather have burning eyes than a burned home. Which is what people are waking up to.” -- Shayna Faske

“Shayna Faske - thank you for having perspective! I feel so bad that the smoke we are smelling are people’s lives falling apart.” -- Jennifer Bynum Eyring

“No big deal do you remember long ago when that Mexican fire blow smoke up to TEXAS that was much worse than this.” -- David Mowan

“I woke up inside my house with my nose & eyes burning and wondering if my house was burning somewhere or a neighbor’s house close by. So I’m happy to see this news report.” -- Carolyn Baker

“I hadn’t smelled it until I lifted my garage to go to work, thought my or a neighbors house was on fire. I didn’t realize it was all over until I got to work then went to click2houston and learned the cause.” -- Tiffany Billups Cruz

“Smell is terrible. I have asthma, so not happy about it.” -- Marcia Falgoust

