What’s that smell? Cold front steers wildfire smoke toward Houston area

Smoky haze seen in Houston on March 18, 2022.

HOUSTON – Wondering what that smell is across Houston Friday?

According to KPRC 2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez, the smoke is coming from the Eastland Complex fire, located 120 miles west of Dallas in West Texas. The fire has now burned over 40,000 acres.

Thursday night’s cold front, plus gusty winds picked up the smoke from the wildfire and steered it towards Houston.

No word on when the smoke or smell will diminish.

