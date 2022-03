HOUSTON – A man’s body has been found in a bayou in southwest Houston, according to police.

Initial details were limited, however, authorities with the Houston Police Department say they received a call about the body around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

The body was reportedly found in the 5900 block of South Braeswood Boulevard at 9501 Hillcroft, according to HPD.

This is a breaking news story. KPRC 2 crews are headed to the scene.