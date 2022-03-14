Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after crashing vehicle into pole, killing passenger, HPD says

HOUSTON – A woman has been charged after Houston police said she crashed her car into a concrete pole while intoxicated, leaving her passenger dead.

The crash happened in the 2800 block of Fountain View Drive near Westheimer Road in west Houston.

Erica Marie Phillips, 40, was driving northbound in her white Toyota Rav4 with another woman on Fountain View Drive when at some point she swerved and struck a pillar, police said.

Both Phillips and the passenger were extricated from the Toyota and transported to a local hospital.

The passenger later died and Phillips was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to police.

According to Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare, Phillips appeared to be intoxicated and believed to have been driving at a high rate of speed.

“There was no indication that another car was involved, no indication that there was any breaking or anything like that, simply that the car left the roadway and now a woman is dead,” he said.

Phillips is charged with intoxication manslaughter and remains in the hospital, according to police.