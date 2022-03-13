60º

LIVE

Local News

Man accused of assaulting 13-year-old boy at Montgomery County sports park; boy’s grandmother intervened and called for help, police say

Arrest occurred during a softball tournament at Ipes Sports Park

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Montgomery County, Crime
Josh-Allen Rabenold, 49 (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged after authorities in Splendora said he physically assaulted a 13-year-old boy at a Montgomery County ballpark Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Ipes Sports Park - where a girls’ softball tournament was being played.

Details on what led to the alleged assault were unknown. According to Splendora Police, officers arrested Josh-Allen Rabenold, 49, after the boy’s grandmother apparently intervened and called for help.

Police said Rabenold - who recently moved from New York to Willis in Montgomery County - appeared intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

During the investigation, police found a bottle of malt liquor.

Police listed the location of the arrest at the Splendora baseball fields, but the police cars were seen by families and concession stand workers at the softball tournament.

Rabenold was transported to Montgomery County jail and charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily harm.

There were no additional injuries or arrests.

Male arrested at SYBA Park for Injury to a Child! Splendora Officers were dispatched to the Splendora youth baseball...

Posted by City of Splendora Police Department on Saturday, March 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email