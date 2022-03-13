Man accused of assaulting 13-year-old boy at Montgomery County sports park; boy’s grandmother intervened and called for help, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged after authorities in Splendora said he physically assaulted a 13-year-old boy at a Montgomery County ballpark Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Ipes Sports Park - where a girls’ softball tournament was being played.

Details on what led to the alleged assault were unknown. According to Splendora Police, officers arrested Josh-Allen Rabenold, 49, after the boy’s grandmother apparently intervened and called for help.

Police said Rabenold - who recently moved from New York to Willis in Montgomery County - appeared intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

During the investigation, police found a bottle of malt liquor.

Police listed the location of the arrest at the Splendora baseball fields, but the police cars were seen by families and concession stand workers at the softball tournament.

Rabenold was transported to Montgomery County jail and charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily harm.

Ad

There were no additional injuries or arrests.