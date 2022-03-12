40º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Want to work for the Astros? Here’s everything you need to know about the job fair Saturday

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Astros, Jobs, Job Fair, Houston Astros, Sports, Hiring

HOUSTON – If you’re looking to work for the Stros, here’s your chance.

The Houston Astros are hosting a part-time job fair on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Suite Level.

The available part-time jobs range from ticketing, retail, warehouse, guest services, and more.

For more information about the available positions and how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email