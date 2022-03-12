Want to work for the Astros? Here’s everything you need to know about the job fair Saturday

HOUSTON – If you’re looking to work for the Stros, here’s your chance.

The Houston Astros are hosting a part-time job fair on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Suite Level.

Come help us #LevelUp this season.



We're hosting a part-time job fair THIS SATURDAY from 10 AM to 12 PM with jobs available in ticketing, retail, warehouse and more! Find more information at https://t.co/kklUMVV16y. pic.twitter.com/JtQfzoTc7S — Houston Astros (@astros) March 11, 2022

The available part-time jobs range from ticketing, retail, warehouse, guest services, and more.

