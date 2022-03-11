60º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcyclist injured in crash on US 290 westbound near Binford Road in NW Harris County; all mainlanes closed, HCSO says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Scene of the crash involving motorcycle in northwest Harris County (Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division)

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the westbound lanes of US 290 Friday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have closed off all westbound main lanes near Binford Road in northwest Harris County as an investigation is underway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the motorcyclist was life-flighted to an area hospital in critical condition.

There is no word yet on if additional vehicles were involved.

According to deputies with HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division, all traffic is being diverted to the service road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

