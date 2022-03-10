1 in custody, 1 on the run: Brothers accused of fatally shooting man, carjacking another during getaway in southwest Houston

Houston police have arrested a suspect and are searching for his brother after the two allegedly killed one man, and carjacked another on a chaotic-filled evening at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Marco Zavala, 20, and Luiz Zavala, 19, are both charged with capital murder in the death of 18-year-old Angel Rodriguez.

On March 6, officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Corporate Drive and found Rodriguez lying in the grass of the complex common area. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported seeing two men shoot the victim, then carjack a different person at gunpoint in the parking lot. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle, a black Chevrolet Tracker.

Further investigation led to the detailed chain of events. Police compiled a report based on several witness statements from residents in the apartments, in addition to two surveillance cameras that captured different views of each crime.

According to documents, it all began when Rodriguez left his mother’s home, telling her that he was going to the store. The mother said he was carrying a back pack, similar to a fanny pack, with him when he left.

Surveillance video helped piece together what happened next.

The following timeline is based off what is described in the charging documents.

Video shows Rodriguez walking on the sidewalk and two men walking not far behind. The two men, police later identified as the Zavala brothers, ran alongside him.

Police said Luiz tried to pull something away from Rodriguez while Marco held him still.

The three men began to struggle and all fell to the ground.

That is when Marco stood up, and footage shows what appears to be muzzle flashes from a firearm.

Video also shows more muzzle flashes coming from Luiz, who was still on the ground.

The Zavalas then walk out of view of the video, with Luiz appearing to have trouble walking.

A neighbor reported to police hearing the gunshots, then seeing the brothers run around the corner, but one of them kept falling down. One of the brothers had his arm around the other one’s shoulder, trying to help him walk, but ended up placing him on the ground, according to documents.

The alleged carjacking happened after that.

Two men, also brothers, had just arrived to the apartments.

One of the men said a man ran up to them speaking Spanish, pointing a gun, saying his friend was dying and they needed their car keys.

After getting the keys, the man - identified by police as Marco - drove off.

Another surveillance video picked up his next set of movements as Marco rushed to the aid of his injured brother.

According to documents, footage shows Marco parking the stolen vehicle and exiting it. He then runs to his brother, who was scooting on the ground after trying - unsuccessfully - to stand up. Marco drags Luiz to the car and the two take off, leaving view of the cameras.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Rodriguez was pronounced dead. Police said the item that the Zavalas appeared to try to take away from Rodriguez was the black and dark green fanny pack his mother said he had been carrying. The bag was found lying next to his body.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned the next day in the 8900 block of Gustine Road.

Luiz Zavala was taken into custody on Tuesday and subsequently charged for his role in the shooting. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marco Zavala is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.