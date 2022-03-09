Person shot to death during argument in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting, which stemmed from a verbal altercation, happened in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Ave. about 1 p.m., according to Houston police.
The victim died at the hospital.
No further information was immediately available.
