Person shot to death during argument in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting, which stemmed from a verbal altercation, happened in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Ave. about 1 p.m., according to Houston police.

The victim died at the hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

