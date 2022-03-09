Here are the cheapest days of the week to buy gas in Texas

HOUSTON – You may want to bookmark this!

With gas prices soaring through the roof and continuing to rise following the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, many drivers are trying to save money at the pump.

For many drivers, this is causing a major headache and making a major impact on their lives.

So, to ease some of your daily stresses -- and wallets, we have found the best and worst days of the week to fill up, according to a study conducted by GasBuddy.

Best days of the week to buy gas

In Texas, Sunday, according to study results.

A study conducted in 2017, 2018 and 2019 revealed that Monday is the best day to save money. In some cities, the first day of the week offers the lowest average gas prices in the majority of the U.S. -- specifically 17 states.

According to GasBuddy, Friday also became one of the cheapest days of the week to buy gas in 2021, possibly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and work-from-home lifestyles.

Worst days of the week to buy gas

In Texas, Thursday, according to study results.

A study conducted in 2021 revealed that Thursday is the worst day of the week to buy gas in 16 states.

According to GasBuddy, Thursday topped the list as the most expensive day of the week, by far, in 28 states in the U.S. It stated that the middle of the week became the most expensive to fill up than on Mondays and Fridays. The weekend days previously held the most expensive days of the week -- but now, Wednesday follows Thursday as the most expensive day to fill up at the pump.

In conclusion

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there is a variation in daily gas prices across different states, but that filling up at the beginning or end of the workweek is the best time to save money at the pump. Haan stated that the following days, Monday and Sunday, are the cheapest days to fill up. He noted that it is always best to shop around before filling up to get a good deal.

Individual state insights can be found here.