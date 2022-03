Richard Palmer, 13, was last seen on Feb. 9, 2022.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a 13-year-old boy whose been missing since his birthday a month ago.

According to police, Richard Palmer was last seen on Feb. 9 in the 5500 block of Wipprecht Street. It is not known what he was wearing at that time.

Richard stands 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840 or HPD non-emergency dispatch at 713-884-3131.