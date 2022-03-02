Thousands of patients lose access to doctors after Memorial Hermann, Blue Cross Blue Shield fail to reach agreement

HOUSTON – Hospital Memorial Hermann and insurance Blue Cross Blue Shield could not come to an agreement this week, resulting in thousands of patients no longer having access to doctors and facilities at Memorial Hermann.

The two organizations had until Feb. 28 to come to an agreement.

Employees working at Memorial Hermann, who are employed through UT, were sent an email that stated they are making an exception for those employees. Therefore, all employees, despite insurance providers, can still use their own faculties.

What does this mean for regular patients?

It means that Memorial Hermann hospitals, surgery centers, doctors, and health care professionals will no longer be in these provider networks after March 1, 2022:

• Blue Choice PPOSM

• Blue EssentialsSM

• BlueHPNSM

• Medicare Advantage PPOSM

• Medicare Advantage HMOSM

Often, there are exceptions for people who are in the middle of treatment to be given a continuity of care exception, despite being out of network with a provider that terminates a contract.

Patients should ask their doctor if they qualify for continuity of care.

For help, members can:

• Visit their online Provider Finder®

• Register for or log into Blue Access for MembersSM

• Call the Customer Service number on your ID card

For more information, please go to: https://www.bcbstx.com/memorialhermann.