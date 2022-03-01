Watch live: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, family of Walter Hutchins demand justice in deadly actions of bounty hunters

HOUSTON – Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard are representing the family of Walter Hutchins, the man who was shot and killed by bounty hunters in Houston’s Fifth Ward in late February.

Crump and Hilliard are leading the family in a press conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., demanding that those who fired shots, ending Hutchins’ life, be held accountable.

The shooting happened on Feb. 23 in the 3400 block of Liberty Road.

According to a Houston Police Department lieutenant at the scene, around 10:30 p.m., a group of men, who identified themselves to police as bounty hunters, were attempting to execute a warrant when things took a dangerous turn. It was four of them, and investigators said they work for an insurance company that funds private bail bond companies.

Hutchins was their target.

“They were here looking for an individual that they did spot. They found him over here inside of a vehicle. They approached the individual; the guy that was sitting in the car,” said Lt. R. Willkens, HPD.

Willkens said the bounty hunters initially reported that Hutchins fired at them first.

“When they approached, this individual shot numerous times from inside his vehicle out toward these investigators. One of the investigators fired a rifle only a couple of times, which struck this male and grazed him across the top of the head,” Willkens said. “Our suspect backed up, crashed into a wall. Officers heard the shots, they were close in the area. They came and gave first aid immediately to our gunshot victim and secured the scene.”

Hutchins was rushed in critical condition to the hospital, where he later died.

The lieutenant said Hutchins had several warrants out of Harris County.

Video of the shooting, released on Instagram by Rap-A-Lot Records founder James Prince, indicates that the men were dressed in plain clothes and did not identify themselves before rushing Hutchins by shooting him in the head.

The family says Hutchins was ambushed, and that his killers acted as judge, jury, and executioner.

