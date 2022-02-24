Fugitive shot in head by bounty hunter attempting to execute warrant in 5th Ward, police say

A man was critically injured after being shot by a bounty hunter, according to HPD.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a bounty hunter allegedly shot a fugitive in the head while trying to execute a warrant Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of Liberty Road.

Patrol officers working in the area heard gunshots and responded to the scene where they found the injured man.

Two men, who identified themselves as bounty hunters, told police they were attempting to execute a warrant when things took a dangerous turn. As they approached the man’s vehicle, he began firing at them, according to an investigator at the scene.

The investigator said one of the bounty hunters fired a couple of rounds from his rifle, with a bullet grazing the top of the fugitive’s head.

The fugitive was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.