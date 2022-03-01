Aldine ISD to lift mask mandate March 7 due to decline in cases, district says

HOUSTON – Aldine Independent School District announced Monday that it will lift its mask mandate for students, staff and visitors due to “an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases.”

The mandate will be lifted beginning Monday, March 7.

The district said in a news release that the decision was based on expanded vaccine eligibility for younger children and recent guidance from local, state and federal officials.

This comes after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo lowered the county’s COVID-19 threat level from Red (severe) to Orange (significant).

RELATED: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo lowers threat level from red to orange

The district said mask-wearing is still encouraged, especially for those who are not vaccinated, but not required. The COVID-19 dashboard, used to monitor cases locally and within the district, will continue to be updated daily.

Ad

On Monday, Houston ISD announced they have lifted their mask mandate to students, staff, and visitors. The change took effect on Tuesday.

On March 3, Galena Park ISD plans to lift their mask mandate, according to a memo sent to parents on Feb. 19.

RELATED: ‘Relaxing’ policy: Mask-wearing at HISD schools, facilities ‘optional’ effective Tuesday, district says

RELATED: Galena Park ISD lifts face mask policy for students, staff, visitors starting March 3