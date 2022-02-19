Galena Park ISD lifts face mask policy for students, staff, visitors starting March 3

HOUSTON – Galena Park Independent School District will lift its face mask requirement.

In a memo sent to parents Saturday, the superintendent said the district is working closely with health officials to adjust its COVID-19 protocols.

Effective March 3, the district said face masks will be optional for all students, staff and visitors on Galena Park ISD property.

Until March 3, masks will still be required.

Read the letter to parents below:

Dear Galena Park ISD Family,

Throughout the pandemic, we have diligently monitored daily case numbers, hospitalizations, and community spread in Harris County to ensure the COVID-19 safety measures we were taking as a district corresponded to the impact of the virus throughout our local area. There were brief periods of decreasing cases followed by alarming surges, making it difficult to scale back protocols intended to protect our students and staff. Recently, however, we have seen a dramatic reduction in cases and widespread consensus among local medical authorities that the situation will continue to improve locally in upcoming weeks. As such, Galena Park ISD is modifying the District’s current face mask requirement, as follows: Effective Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., face masks will be optional for all Galena Park ISD students, staff, and visitors while on Galena Park ISD property. Until then, the face mask requirement for students, staff, and visitors on Galena Park ISD property continues to be in effect. While optional masking is still a few weeks away, we wanted to give our students and families sufficient advance notice of the upcoming change to our mask requirement. We certainly hope the worst of COVID-19 is behind us, and we are encouraged by the improving data, but we will continue monitoring local metrics and working closely with health authorities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures in the future, if needed. I want to take this opportunity to personally thank you for your graciousness throughout the last two years. You have been patient, kind, collaborative, respectful, and supportive of our efforts to do the very best to protect our students and staff. I feel incredibly blessed to serve this community, and I look forward to wonderful things for Galena Park ISD. It is a great place to be…the best place to be.

Sincerely,

John Moore, Ed.D. Superintendent of Schools

For more Information, click here.