Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo lowers threat level from red to orange

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Thursday that she will lower the county’s COVID-19 threat level from Red (Level 1) to Orange (Level 2).

Hidalgo cites lower hospitalization rates and COVID-19 cases dropping at a safer level, according to the news release.

However, she still urges residents who are unvaccinated to get their vaccine as soon as possible.

According to Harris County Public Health, Level 2 - Orange signifies a “significant and uncontrolled” level of COVID-19 in the county. Unvaccinated residents should continue to wear masks, physically distance, and avoid large gatherings, while vaccinated residents should continue to wear a mask indoors and during activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

The threat level change comes as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is set to begin on Monday.

To learn more about Threat Level 2 - Orange, click here.