Family of 18-year-old woman demands no bond for man charged with her murder in SW Houston

HOUSTON – The mother of 18-year-old Sara Goodwin will join Community Activist Quanell X to protest the bond given to a man who was charged in connection to her daughter’s death.

Henry David Cossette, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and arson. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

This will be the first time her mother will speak out since the disappearance of her daughter, which was reported on Feb. 6.

