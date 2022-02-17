WATCH LIVE: Family, friends gather in search for missing woman who was pulled into random vehicle in Houston

HOUSTON – The family and friends of a missing woman are gathering Thursday to pass out missing person flyers to bring attention to her disappearance.

Sara Goodwin was last seen being pulled into a white vehicle by an unidentified man on Feb. 6, according to a release. The same vehicle and the man was allegedly seen by witnesses trying to lure two other women in the same area to get into his vehicle.

A police report was filed about the suspect before Goodwin’s disappearance, the release stated.

Goodwin’s cellphone was later recovered on the side of the road, three blocks away from the scene she was taken from.

Quanell X will join Goodwin’s family and friends in an attempt to find the missing woman and warn other women in the area of the vehicle and man who was seen cruising in the area for the last several days, according to the release.

The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. KPRC 2 will livestream in the video player above.