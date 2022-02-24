Deals for teachers to take advantage of this Spring Break

HOUSTON – Spring Break is almost here and for teachers, it’s well deserved.

Two Houston-area restaurants want to give thanks to teachers and school faculty members with discounts throughout spring break.

Here are two Spring Break specials for teachers:

Dish Society

From March 14 - 15, Dish Society is offering 50% off alcoholic beverages, from beer and wine to house cocktails as a part of its “Teacher Spring Break” promotion.

To receive the discount, teachers and school staff members must present a valid faculty ID.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

From March 1 - 31, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar is offering 10% off meals for teachers and school staff members.

To receive the discounts, a valid school ID must be presented.