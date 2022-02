(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – One man is in custody after an hour-long chase came to an end in northwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police said the chase started around 2:45 p.m. in the 2102 block of Writ Road.

It’s not immediately clear why police started chasing the suspect, but investigators said officers conducted a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

There were no reported injuries, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

