WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner, HPD Chief Troy Finner to speak at ‘No More Crimes’ news conference hosted by Houston-area organizations

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner is scheduled to speak at the ‘No More Crimes’ news conference hosted by the MacGregor Super Neighborhood and the Riverside Civic Association in Third Ward.

According to a news release, both organizations are hoping to bring the community together to express their frustration amid increasing crime rates in Houston. They’re also demanding city officials to suspend or deny occupancy licenses for bars, clubs, and convenience stores immediately after a violent crime until an investigation is complete.

This comes after a violent shooting at Spivey’s Famous Bistro that left a bouncer and four others injured on Feb. 17.

“Mayor Turner’s recent announcement of a $44 million plan to combat the city’s rising crime gives hope, but we stand united to ask the city and county leaders to bring immediate and swift action to our community,” the release said.

HPD Chief Troy Finner, and representatives for Crime Stoppers of Houston and Harris County will also attend.

KPRC 2 will livestream the news conference beginning at 10 a.m. in the video player above.