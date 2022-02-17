Club bouncer, 4 others shot after disturbance at popular Third Ward nightclub, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a club bouncer and four others were injured in a shooting following a disturbance at a popular nightclub in Third Ward Thursday.

It happened at Spivey’s Famous Bistro located at 3000 Blodgett St. around 1 a.m.

Officers said they responded to a fight in progress call that turned into a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located the club bouncer, who had been shot in his hand. The man was transported to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department, police said.

Officers said four other victims that were injured in the incident were taken to area hospitals by a private vehicle. According to investigators, there was some sort of disturbance inside the club. The disturbance was taken outside and several people pulled out guns and began shooting, officers said.

The club was reportedly promoting a biker event when the shooting occurred.

Police said all of the victims are men in their 30′s. All of them are expected to survive.