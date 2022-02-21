Nearly 85 firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Envy Wine Room in Old Town Spring, officials say

Several firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a popular bar and historic tourist attraction in Old Town Spring Sunday, officials said.

SPRING, Texas – Several firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a popular bar and historic tourist attraction in Old Town Spring Sunday, officials said.

Officials were called to the Envy Wine Room located at 126 Midway around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a commercial fire.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a business on the corner. The call was then upgraded to a two-alarm assignment and nearly 85 firefighters from the Spring, Ponderosa, Aldine, South Montgomery, and The Woodlands fire departments worked for about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control, officials said.

According to investigators, the fire started in the attic near the kitchen area and was accidental.