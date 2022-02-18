Officer struck by possibly impaired driver while diverting traffic from fatal crash in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer is in the hospital after the officer was hit by a possibly impaired driver while working traffic in northwest Houston, according to HPD.

It happened on 249 outbound near Hollister around 2 a.m.

According to police, the officer’s patrol vehicle was blocking the roadway for a fatal crash and was struck by a sedan in oncoming traffic, almost head on. The driver of the sedan is believed to be impaired, officers said.

Investigators said the officer was inside the patrol vehicle and sustained minor injuries. The officer was transported to a hospital located downtown in stable condition.

The driver of the sedan is currently in custody, police said.

All traffic is being diverted off 249 at Hollister until the investigation is completed.