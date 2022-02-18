Montgomery County man convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in overdose

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 41-year-old Pinehurst man has entered a guilty plea to distributing drugs that resulted in the serious bodily injury of another Montgomery County resident, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Rhett Dwayne Farrell admitted he supplied fentanyl to the victim, according to prosecutors.

On Feb. 25, 2020, authorities responded to an individual who was passed out in his vehicle on Highway 249. The man was unresponsive and emergency personnel administered NARCAN to revive him. He had overdosed on fentanyl. The investigation revealed he had purchased the drugs from Farrell, a press release stated.

U.S. Senior District Judge Sim Lake accepted the plea and set sentencing for May 26. Farrell faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in federal prison as well as a possible $1 million maximum possible fine.

Farrell will remain in custody until the sentencing hearing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team and police departments in Katy and Houston. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jimmy Leo is prosecuting the case.