Look at that rock: Simone Biles discusses her engagement to Jonathan Owens, shows her diamond-encrusted ring

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles and Biles' engagement ring. (Medron White Photography/TODAY, Medron White Photography/TODAY)

HOUSTON – Simone Biles showed off her engagement ring Friday on “TODAY” in an appearance with her fiancé, Texans player Jonathan Owens.

The Houston gymnast’s ring is a large oval diamond with a multi-diamond band by Houston jeweler Zo Frost.

“It’s definitely my most prized possession now,” Biles said. “I’m always wearing it. ... It definitely beats a gold medal.”

Simone Biles' ring, as shown on "TODAY." (TODAY)

In addition to showing off the new ring, Biles and Owens discussed their Valentine’s Day engagement during a Friday appearance on “TODAY’ and talked about how they fell for each other.

Biles said that the pair quickly “clicked” after connecting on Instagram in March 2020.

Biles said the couple has started talking about the wedding plans with a few things already decided.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

