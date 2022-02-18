Look at that rock: Simone Biles discusses her engagement to Jonathan Owens, shows her diamond-encrusted ring

HOUSTON – Simone Biles showed off her engagement ring Friday on “TODAY” in an appearance with her fiancé, Texans player Jonathan Owens.

The Houston gymnast’s ring is a large oval diamond with a multi-diamond band by Houston jeweler Zo Frost.

“It’s definitely my most prized possession now,” Biles said. “I’m always wearing it. ... It definitely beats a gold medal.”

Simone Biles' ring, as shown on "TODAY." (TODAY)

In addition to showing off the new ring, Biles and Owens discussed their Valentine’s Day engagement during a Friday appearance on “TODAY’ and talked about how they fell for each other.

JO went to Zo!@Simone_Biles engagement ring from @jjowens_3 was custom made in Houston by jeweler Zo Frost: pic.twitter.com/nPO3YDZy6d — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) February 15, 2022

Biles said that the pair quickly “clicked” after connecting on Instagram in March 2020.

Biles said the couple has started talking about the wedding plans with a few things already decided.

Ad

Watch the full video from “TODAY” here.

RELATED: Simone Biles and Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens are engaged