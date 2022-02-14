Woman dead after pickup truck strikes telephone pole; man questioned for speeding, police say

A woman is dead and a man is unharmed after a pickup truck slammed into

HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a man is unharmed after police said a pickup truck slammed into a telephone pole at an intersection in Third Ward Monday morning.

It happened in the 34000 block of Scott Street near Reeves Street at around 3:15 a.m.

Police believe the pickup truck was driving in the wrong direction at a high rate of speed when it struck the telephone pole.

The woman was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash where police said she died on impact.

The male driver was unharmed in the crash and was investigated for intoxication, officers said.

It was unknown if both passengers were wearing seatbelts prior to the crash.

Police said charges are pending for the male driver.