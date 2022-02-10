Caught on camera: Robbers strike ‘Good Dog Houston’ in The Heights

Two suspects wanted in aggravated robbery of restaurant in The Heights

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to police, on Feb. 2, “Good Dog Houston” employees were closing up the restaurant in the 900 block of Studewood around 10:30 p.m. when two men, armed with handguns, walked in.

The men demanded money and the employees complied.

Both suspects then fled traveling West on 9th Street in a silver four-door sedan.

One suspect is described as at least 6 feet tall, medium build and had medium length hair that was tied into a “back bun.” He was wearing a red jacket, dark shirt, and white shoes at the time of the crime.

The second suspect stood 5 feet 7 to 6 feet tall, and had short hair and a medium build. He was wearing a blue hoodie or sweater, light-colored pants, black shoes with white shoelaces, a black mask and red hat underneath his hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.