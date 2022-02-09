Room for your mini goats: This $4.6M Sugar Land estate has oh-so-many windows, airy spaces filled with light

HOUSTON – What was that we just saw? Two miniature goats -- and a horse.

We’ve seen a lot of real estate at KPRC 2, but it’s not every listing that has a horse and two miniature goats, but 427 W Alkire Lake Drive in Sugar Land does.

A view of 427 W. Alkire Lake Drive. (Ferguson + FBRE Group)

Priced at $4,650,000, this home has much more than just livestock (which could be a negotiated with the price of the house, for your information).

The home -- 11,156 square feet -- has four to five bedrooms, six full and one half bathrooms and sits on 2.3 tree-shaded acres.

“Spacious, yet comfortable home calls to mind an English country manor, featuring huge family room off kitchen overlooking pool, trees and lake,” the listing reads. “Expansive primary suite is its own sanctuary within the estate, and carved mahogany-paneled study/library is stunning. Second-floor game room has treehouse setting overlooking lush grounds. Oversize bedroom suites offer guests and residents utmost comfort and privacy. Timeless beauty, exceptional craftsmanship, and thoughtful design define this extraordinary sanctuary in the city.”

Take a look inside:

A view of 427 W. Alkire Lake Drive. (Ferguson + FBRE Group)

View the full listing here.

The home will be open on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 1-3 p.m.