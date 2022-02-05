45º

Texas City under boil water notice through Sunday after power outage

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A boil water notice was issued for Texas City after Friday night’s power outage that affected more than 20,000 customers.

The Gulf Coast Water Authority, the city’s water supplier, said on Saturday it is a “precautionary measure” as water pressure fell below the required threshold due to the power outage, according to the City of Texas City in a notice to residents.

The boil water notice is set to be lifted Sunday afternoon as soon as tests are completed.

Power was restored for most customers between 11 p.m. Friday night and 3 a.m. Saturday night.

