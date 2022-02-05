Texas City under boil water notice through Sunday after power outage

Water boils on a stove at a home in Houston in this undated file image.

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A boil water notice was issued for Texas City after Friday night’s power outage that affected more than 20,000 customers.

The Gulf Coast Water Authority, the city’s water supplier, said on Saturday it is a “precautionary measure” as water pressure fell below the required threshold due to the power outage, according to the City of Texas City in a notice to residents.

The boil water notice is set to be lifted Sunday afternoon as soon as tests are completed.

Power was restored for most customers between 11 p.m. Friday night and 3 a.m. Saturday night.

RELATED: Crews restore power to Texas City, La Marque residents after outage

RELATED: Here’s what to do after the boil water notice has been lifted