Widespread power outages reported east of HWY-146 in Texas City; Restoration expected by early Friday morning

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Residents in and around Texas City have reported widespread outages on one of the coldest nights the area has had all year, and officials say power isn’t expected to be restored until 3 a.m.

Regarding Texas City, La Marque outage. We have been actively investigating and working the issue. Don't know any more yet. Will follow up with media inquirers when we do. ... Early restoration estimate 3am (subject to change). — Texas-NM Power (@TNMP) February 5, 2022

According to the Texas City Emergency Management, all power to the east of state Highway 146 has been lost as of Friday night. Officials in that area said about 23,000 residential customers were without power.

Nearby plants and facilities in the area were said to be surging, causing flare-ups.

When refineries lose power, they often times flare in effort to burn off any potentially flammable or volatile products and to prevent leaks or even worse, an explosion.

Officials from the City of La Marque said some residents in their area are also experiencing the outages.

OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT | Mayor Keith Bell We are aware of a power outage in the area of Texas City that may be... Posted by City of La Marque on Friday, February 4, 2022

It is unclear what caused the outage.

There has not been a shelter in place issued, as of 7 p.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.