Pct. 1 constable deputy transported to hospital after driving on ice, losing control of vehicle in north Houston

HOUSTON – A Precinct 1 constable deputy was transported to the hospital after driving on ice and losing control of his patrol vehicle Thursday, authorities said.

It happened on Hardy Toll Road near 610 around 9:50 p.m.

According to Pct. 1, the constable deputy was traveling northbound on Hardy Toll Road just past 610 when they hit ice on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators said the constable deputy appeared to be okay but was shaken up. The constable deputy was transported to the hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.

Both directions of the Hardy Toll Road and north of 610 are currently shut down due to ice.