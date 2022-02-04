It’s freezing in southeast Texas. Do NOT do these things.

Across the Houston area, February is off to a freezing start. The good news is this blast of arctic air won’t be with us long. The bad news is that it’s here just long enough to cause costly problems if you do things that you should NOT.

Some of these things may seem obvious to you, but if listing them out saves anyone from a dangerous situation or a costly repair bill, then it’s worth it.

So here we go... Below is a list of things NOT to do when it freezes in southeast Texas.

DON’T GET ON THE ROADS IF YOU CAN AVOID IT

There have already been multiple multi-car pile-ups in the Houston area that are being blamed on ice. Texans, our cars, and our roads are not all equipped for these driving conditions.

If you have to drive before temperatures rise, don’t drive on overpasses or bridges. Local leaders would prefer you stay off the roads completely Thursday night and early Friday morning, but if you have to get out don’t take unnecessary risks by driving over elevated areas which are most likely to have icy spots.

Don’t drive fast. It’s a lot easier to not hit something or get hurt if you’re taking it slow on icy roads.

Don’t drive around barricades. They are there to keep you safe from hazards you may not see.

DON’T TAKE RISKS TRYING TO WARM-UP

Colder temperatures outside mean colder temperatures inside for many Texas homeowners. When our heaters can’t keep up, dressing in layers or throwing an extra blanket or two on the bed are among the best options for staying warm.

do not run your car in your closed garage to stay warm or charge devices. This can cause a Don’t take this risk. Pleaseto stay warm or charge devices. This can cause a carbon monoxide build-up that’s not just a small danger -- it could kill you.take this risk.

The same warning goes for generators. If you lose power, do not run a generator indoors or next to an open window. This is not safe.

Do not heat your home with your stove or oven.

Do not leave a space heater close to curtains or other items that could catch fire .

Do not leave burning candles unattended.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT YOUR PETS

Do not leave pets outdoors with no protection from the elements. The frigid temps are dangerous for them too.

DON’T CAUSE DAMAGE TO YOUR PARKED CAR

Do not pour hot water on your vehicle’s frozen windshield . This will not end well. Take time to gently scrape the ice off or run your car until the windows and mirrors are defrosted. It may take some extra time in the morning, but you’ll save time not having to get a new windshield.

Don’t leave full drink containers in your car outside. You very well may wake up to a mess when the liquid freezes and expands. There are actually several things you should remove from your car ahead of a freeze. If you accidentally forgot something this time, . You very well may wake up to a mess when the liquid freezes and expands. There are actually several things you should remove from your car ahead of a freeze. If you accidentally forgot something this time, save this list of what to take out ahead of our next cold snap.

DON’T FORGET TO WATCH YOUR STEP

Last but not at all least -- Don’t walk outside without first checking your steps or driveway for ice. One wrong step on a slick spot can lead to bumps and bruises or worse -- broken bones and head injuries. Look down as you step out to walk the dog or grab the paper and put on shoes with good traction if you have them.

This cold snap will be behind us in no time and if you’re careful, you won’t have any injuries or insurance claims to remember it by.

Until then, DO stay warm and stay safe.