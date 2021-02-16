Carbon monoxide: This is what you need to know about this serious health danger during freezing weather

Houston – Carbon monoxide is a gas that is odorless and colorless and sadly it’s already believed to be responsible for deaths and illnesses in the Houston area this week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires. The CDC reports more than 20,000 people visit the emergency room, and more than 4,000 are hospitalized.

Where is Carbon monoxide (CO) found?

The gas is found in fumes produced by burning fuels in vehicles, stoves, grills, fireplaces and furnaces. In an enclosed space with not enough ventilation, it can build up and cause serious risk to people and animals who breathe it.

Symptoms of CO poisoning

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Chest pain

Confusion

Excessive amounts of CO, can lead to unconsciousness or death

Ways to prevent CO poisoning

Do not run a car in a garage with the garage door closed, move the vehicle to the driveway or the street if you’re trying to warm up in your car

Have your heating system and other CO producing systems and appliances regularly serviced

Use a CO detector in your home, but make sure it can run on battery power if you lose electricity

Do not use portable, flameless chemical heaters indoors

Have your chimney checked or cleaned annually

Never use a gas range or oven for heating

Dot burn charcoal indoors

If you suspect you or someone you know is suffering from the side effects of carbon monoxide poisoning, get away from the potential exposure hazard and seek medical advice or attention immediately.