Carbon Monoxide blamed for deaths of woman and child

Southwest Houston – Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a carbon monoxide poisoning in southwest Houston according to Houston Police.

On the 8300 block of La Roche Lane, investigators said a woman was trying to stay warm by running her car inside of a garage, however, fumes from the exhaust seeped inside the car as well as the connecting home.

Houston police officers responded to the to conduct a welfare check around midnight and discovered the woman dead in the car. Inside the home investigators found an unconscious man and seven-year-old boy, along with a dead eight-year-old girl according to police. “You know it’s a very difficult time a lot of people are without power I know it’s cold, but you have to be careful about using generators or cars inside of garages…carbon monoxide its odorless and it can kill people,” said Houston Police Lieutenant, Larry Crowson.

The injured man is expected to survive, however, the injured seven-year-old boy is in critical condition according to Crowson.