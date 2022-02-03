Substitute teachers at Harmony Public Schools to receive pay increase

HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools announced Tuesday that substitute teachers will receive a pay raise starting Feb. 14.

Harmony Public Schools board of directors unanimously approved the daily rate increase on Jan. 29. Under the increase, substitute teachers will earn an extra $20-30 per day.

“Each day, substitute teachers are making a major impact on our schools by keeping our students on track and learning when their regular teachers are unable to attend school,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said. “These professionals are important members of our school community, and we want to show our thanks.”

Harmony Public Schools will now be giving pay raises to all levels of substitute teachers. (Harmony Public Schools)

The substitutes increase comes after Harmony announced $4,000-$7,500 in additional annual compensation for teachers and other school staff earlier this school year.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley.