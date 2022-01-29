Uber Eats driver possibly targeted by gunfire while driving through NW Harris County neighborhood, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An Uber Eats driver was hit by gunfire while driving at a northwest Harris County neighborhood, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Saturday morning.

It happened in the 7900 block of Yellow Pine Drive.

Gonzalez said in a tweet that the Uber Eats driver was on Yellow Pine Drive when a suspect fired multiple shots at him. When he tried to pull into a yard, Gonzalez said more gunshots were fired.

ATF assisting Harris County Sheriff’s Office.



Sheriff Gonzalez says someone they have someone in custody for potentially firing several shots towards and Uber Eats driver on the 7900 block of Yellow Pine overnight.



The driver was hit, expected to survive. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/2pEr4K5tCD — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) January 29, 2022

The driver attempted to flee from the gunfire, then drove a few blocks in the 9800 block of Woodland Oaks to seek help.

The driver is expected to survive after suffering injuries, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

A short time later, deputies said one man, who Gonzalez said was in “a mental health crisis,” was taken into custody without incident. He was later identified as Omar Sanchez, 29. Gonzalez said he was charged with aggravated assault.

Deputies are still investigating if the delivery driver was the intended target.