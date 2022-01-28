2 more charged, totaling 5 suspects, for roles in shooting death of Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

(from left to right) Reina Pereira-Marquez, Rosales’ common-law wife, and Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez, her brother, were charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence; Carlos Rosales was charged with capital murder; Jose Santos Gutierrez Cruz, 68, and Jose Romel Hernandez Cruz, 43 were charged with hindering apprehension.

HOUSTON – Oscar Rosales, the suspect accused of fatally shooting Harris County Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, appeared in court Friday morning.

Rosales was charged with capital murder from Sunday’s deadly shooting. He was captured in Mexico on Wednesday after an international manhunt was launched in an effort to track him down. Authorities said they believe Rosales is from El Salvador but could not confirm. They also said they could not confirm his legal status.

After being extradited to Harris County, he made his first court appearance, where his bond was denied by a judge.

Rosales fatally shot Galloway during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, according to authorities. Galloway was a 12-year veteran with Harris County Precinct 5 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

Reina Pereira-Marquez, Rosales’ common-law wife, and Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez, her brother, were charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

According to court documents, investigators said on Sunday they found the pair cleaning the vehicle they said Rosales was driving the night of the shooting. The vehicle had been parked at Henri’s apartment in southwest Harris County, according to court documents.

Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney Office Vehicular Crimes Chief, told KPRC 2 on Friday that two more people were charged on Tuesday in this case, someone who sold jewelry to help Rosales and another person who was not forthcoming with police.

According to court records, the final two suspects – Jose Santos Gutierrez Cruz, 68, and Jose Romel Hernandez Cruz, 43 – are charged with hindering apprehension. Docs show that both men played a role in helping Oscar Rosales avoid arrest and escape.

Rosales’ next court date was set for Feb. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

