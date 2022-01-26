Oscar Rosales: What we know about the man wanted in shooting death of Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

HOUSTON – The man accused of fatally shooting Harris County Precinct Five Constable Corporal Charles Galloway worked as an auto body mechanic at multiple body shops throughout Houston’s southwest side, sources confirmed.

Multiple people who spoke on condition of anonymity told KPRC 2 they worked with 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, who has been charged with capital murder and remains at large.

On Sunday, Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot by Rosales during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, according to authorities. Galloway was a 12-year veteran with Harris County Precinct 5 and was promoted to Corporal in 2020.

As the nationwide search for Rosales continues, investigators are working to develop a better understanding of the suspect, like knowing who knows him, which will prove key in their quest.

The sources who confirmed working with Rosales would not comment on whether investigators have interviewed them. Nonetheless, what they know could provide clues about Rosales’ whereabouts.

Another clue focuses on Rosales’ relationship with his common-law wife and her brother, both of whom remain in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Reina Pereira-Marquez, Rosales’ common-law wife, and Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez, her brother, were charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

According to court documents, investigators said on Sunday they found the pair cleaning the vehicle they said Rosales was driving the night of the shooting. The vehicle had been parked at Henri’s apartment in southwest Harris County, according to court documents.

“The defendants were seen wiping down this particular vehicle,” prosecutors alleged Monday during a probable cause hearing.

Officials said that’s grounds for a charge of tampering - fabricating physical evidence, but KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice said charging the pair also allows investigators the ability to interrogate them on what Rosales may have told them.

“They may know what law enforcement needs to know,” Wice said.

For instance, Wice said the pair could know specific information about Rosales’ actions the night of the shooting and possible details that speak to Rosales’ alleged guilt.

“What words this alleged cop killer said that may shed light and give strength to the prosecution’s case somewhere down the road,” Wice said.

With that, Wice said don’t be surprised if the pair cop a plea deal.

“I think it’s altogether probable that law enforcement will go to these two defendants and give them immunity in exchange for their testimony against the man accused of executing this Constable Corporal,” he said.

